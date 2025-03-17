Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $393,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,305. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,083,317. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

