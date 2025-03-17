Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,055 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

