Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Galapagos Price Performance
NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. Galapagos has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
