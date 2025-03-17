FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

