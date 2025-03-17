FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.