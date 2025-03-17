FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 2nd

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

