Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Franklin Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,209.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig W. Best bought 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $249,972.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,422. This represents a 76.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $352,784. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

