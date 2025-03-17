Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $172.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

