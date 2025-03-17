Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

