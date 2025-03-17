Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

