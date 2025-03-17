Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $322.68 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day moving average of $333.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

