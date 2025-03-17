Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FORTY traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

