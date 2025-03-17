Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

