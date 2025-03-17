Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $16.27 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,268,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.5% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VUG stock opened at $378.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.55 and a 200-day moving average of $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.