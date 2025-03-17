Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,974 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 451,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,816,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

