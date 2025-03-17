Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $341.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

