Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.