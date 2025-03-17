Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

