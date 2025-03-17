Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 660 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $951.04 and its 200-day moving average is $849.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

