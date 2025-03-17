Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,150 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.