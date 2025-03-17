Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $197.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

