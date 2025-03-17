First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,099,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 825,463 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.68.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.