First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,099,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 825,463 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.68.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

