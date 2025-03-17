First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,516 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $7,637,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $3,636,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.19 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

