First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

