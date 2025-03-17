First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $133.80. Approximately 531,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,678,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $624,247.20. This trade represents a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

