First National Advisers LLC Sells 31 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $504.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

