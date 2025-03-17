First National Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First National Advisers LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.28 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.