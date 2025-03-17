First National Advisers LLC Invests $577,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.86 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

