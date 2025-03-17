First National Advisers LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.4 %

AMN stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

