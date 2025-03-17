First National Advisers LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $569.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

