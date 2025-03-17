First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $99.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

