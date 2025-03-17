First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

