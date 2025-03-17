First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

