First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 270.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.4 %

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.16. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -101.10%.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

