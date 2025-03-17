First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 178,281 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Stock Up 4.0 %

TWI stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

