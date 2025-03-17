First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Acceptance Price Performance

FACO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.47. 118,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 53.03%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.