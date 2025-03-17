Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent shares of companies that operate within the finance industry, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. They are influenced by factors like interest rates, economic trends, and regulatory policies, and are key components in many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,603,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,711,047. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 160,163,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,546,892. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.88. 2,081,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.43. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a market capitalization of $647.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,815,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,734,688. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

