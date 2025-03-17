Financial Contrast: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) vs. GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87% GigaMedia -126.94% -9.19% -8.64%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kanzhun and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 4 5 0 2.56 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and GigaMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $7.36 billion 1.02 $154.82 million $0.49 40.31 GigaMedia $3.09 million 5.75 -$3.40 million ($0.36) -4.46

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats GigaMedia on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

