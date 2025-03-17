Financial Contrast: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and United American Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.03 million 4.74 -$10.16 million N/A N/A United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -323.79% -146.03% -83.62% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United American Healthcare beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

