Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.39% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of FFLC stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

