Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

