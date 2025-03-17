Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

BATS:SECT opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.92. Main Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.