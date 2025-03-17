Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $713.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.