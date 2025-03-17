Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

