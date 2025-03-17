Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

