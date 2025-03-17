Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.