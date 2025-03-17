Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 130,419 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO opened at $28.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

