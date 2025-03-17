Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Farmmi has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.28.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.