Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 21,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,869. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

