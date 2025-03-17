Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

